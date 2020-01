Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 20:25 Hits: 2

Almost one-fifth of the whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) in Western Australia's Ningaloo Reef Marine Park show major scarring or fin amputations, with the number of injured animals increasing in recent years, new research reveals.

