Evidence to explain behavior of slow earthquakes

A team of researchers has made an important breakthrough that will help better understand the origin and behavior of slow earthquakes. Their work presents unprecedented evidence that slow earthquakes are related to dynamic fluid processes at the boundary between tectonic plates. These slow earthquakes are quite complex, and many theoretical models of slow earthquakes require the pressure of these fluids to fluctuate during an earthquake cycle.

