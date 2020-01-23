Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

Watch These 4 Clean Energy Trends in U.S. Cities in 2020 Comments|Add Comment|PrintRenewable energy march in Philadelphia, one of 155 U.S. cities that have committed to 100% renewable electricity. Photo by Becker1999/Flickr At the start of this new decade, American cities, states and businesses have already come a long way on the road to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to help tackle the climate crisis: 155 cities have committed to 100% community-wide renewable energy; 15 states plus...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/Bi0LiW4f1Jk/watch-these-4-clean-energy-trends-us-cities-2020