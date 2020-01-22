Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

China Can Lead Global Green Trade Drive Comments|Add Comment|PrintCargo ship near San Francisco. Photo by Thomas Hawk/flickr A version of this post originally appeared in China Daily. As we approach the Year of the Rat and begin a new 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, three profound challenges face the world: how to build a more stable and efficient trading system, tackle climate change, and protect biodiversity. China has a pivotal role to play in all three. As the world's...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

