Feeding the world without wrecking the planet is possible

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 17:40 Hits: 4

A study now suggests a comprehensive solution package for feeding 10 billion people within our planet's environmental boundaries. Supplying a sufficient and healthy diet for every person whilst keeping our biosphere largely intact will require no less than a technological and socio-cultural U-turn. It includes adopting radically different ways of farming, reduction of food waste, and dietary changes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200121124022.htm