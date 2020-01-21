Articles

January 21, 2020

RELEASE: Global Commission on Adaptation Launches Action Track to Accelerate Local Climate Adaptation Solutions Commission aims to mobilize $500 million in finance for locally led climate adaptation efforts in 2020; convene grassroots groups, governments, donors to drive action, including more than 15 partners DHAKA, BANGLADESH (January 21, 2020) – At the Gobeshona Conference in Bangladesh, the Global Commission on Adaptation is launching an Action Track to significantly scale up finance and...

