The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Programmable nests for cells

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Using DNA, smallest silica particles, and carbon nanotubes, researchers developed novel programmable materials. These nanocomposites can be tailored to various applications and programmed to degrade quickly and gently. For medical applications, they can create environments in which human stem cells can settle down and develop further. Additionally, they are suited for the setup of biohybrid systems to produce power, for instance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200117104800.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version