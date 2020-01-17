Programmable nests for cells

Articles

Using DNA, smallest silica particles, and carbon nanotubes, researchers developed novel programmable materials. These nanocomposites can be tailored to various applications and programmed to degrade quickly and gently. For medical applications, they can create environments in which human stem cells can settle down and develop further. Additionally, they are suited for the setup of biohybrid systems to produce power, for instance.

