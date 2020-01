Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 16:34 Hits: 5

Japanese cultural art of 'gyotaku,' which means 'fish impression' or 'fish rubbing,' captures accurate images of fish specimens. It has been used by recreational fishermen and artists since the Edo Period. Distributional data from 261 'Gyotaku' rubbings were extracted for 218 individual specimens, roughly representing regional fish fauna and common fishing targets in Japan through the years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200120113402.htm