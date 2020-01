Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:25 Hits: 2

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are among the most common organisms on Earth. A research team has now shown for the first time that Cyanobacteria produce relevant amounts of methane in oceans, inland waters and on land. Due to climate change, ''Cyanobacteria blooms'' increase in frequency and extent, amplifying the release of methane from inland waters and oceans to the atmosphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200116112538.htm