Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 19:05 Hits: 0

Although they have no way of identifying their biological fathers, male chimpanzees form intimate bonds with them, a finding that questions the idea of fatherhood in some of humanity's closest relatives, according to a study of wild chimpanzees in Uganda.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200115140504.htm