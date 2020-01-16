The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

YouTube Still Monetizing, Promoting Climate Science Denial, Report Finds

Category: Climate Hits: 9

Read time: 8 mins

You don’t have to look far to find misinformation about climate science continuing to spread online through prominent social media channels like YouTube. That’s despite the overwhelming scientific consensus that humans are driving the climate crisis.

A new report by the global activist NGOAvaaz reveals that, despite YouTube’s pledge to combat misinformation, the popular video site owned by Google has failed to crack down on this problem when it comes to climate change. Videos containing false or misleading information on climate change continue to reach millions of users through YouTube’s recommendation algorithm. Furthermore, ads — including those from major brands and environmental groups — displayed on these videos provide a monetary incentive, not only to YouTube, but to the videos’ creators to keep promoting fringe theories contrary to scientific reality.

Tags: 
climate science denial
youtube
avaaz
PragerU
Patrick Moore
google

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/16/youtube-monetizing-climate-science-denial-videos-avaaz

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version