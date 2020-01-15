Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

2020 Could Be the Year Carbon Removal Takes Off Comments|Add Comment|PrintHellisheiði Geothermal Power Plant in Iceland, where 200 tons of carbon dioxide were injected into the subsurface as part of the CarbFix project. Photo by CarbFix/Wikimedia Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track to rise once again to their highest level in history. Our time is shrinking to reduce climate-warming emissions enough to limit global temperature rise to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius (2.7-3.6 degrees Fahrenheit)...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

