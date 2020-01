Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 15:40 Hits: 0

A research group studying the diversity of parasitoid insects around the world. Parasitoid wasps (Hymenoptera) are one of the most species rich animal taxa on Earth, but their tropical diversity is still poorly known. The group discovered 15 new, sizable species that parasitize spiders in the lowland rainforests of the Amazon and the cloud forests of the Andes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200114104031.htm