Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 15:40 Hits: 1

It's a resource used in global construction and mined from rivers and coasts across the world. Now new research has shown sand mining is causing river beds to lower, leading to riverbank instability and increasing the likelihood of dangerous river bank collapse, damaging infrastructure and housing and putting lives at risk.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200114104042.htm