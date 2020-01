Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 14:37 Hits: 0

New research identifies a protein that controls plant growth -- good news for an era in which crops can get crushed by climate change. When the protein, IRK, is present, the root perceives a signal telling cells not to divide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200113093732.htm