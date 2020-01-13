The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Research Points to Effective Ways to Talk to Skeptical Conservatives about Climate Change

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Read time: 4 mins

This is a guest post by ClimateDenierRoundup.

Two new studies on denial came out last week. While they’re not exactly breaking new ground, confirmation is always nice.

The first is a literature review led by Stanford’s Gabrielle Wong-Parodi that examines psychological studies on climate denial in the U.S. and found four big lessons for appealing to conservatives. Although the press release is promisingly headlined as “pathways to changing the minds of climate deniers,” we remain skeptical that there’s any real way to change a denier’s mind. After all, if they were open to change, they wouldn’t be deniers!

Tags: 
climate science denial
climate change psychology
climate change communications

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/13/stanford-research-talk-skeptical-conservatives-climate-change

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version