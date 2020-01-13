Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

This Month in Climate Science, December 2019: Pre-term Births, Fewer Fishermen and Accelerated Arctic Melt Comments|Add Comment|PrintA new study found that rapidly warming water off the coast of New England may be leading to a decline in fishermen. Photo by Lance Cheung/USDA. Every month, climate scientists make new discoveries that advance our understanding of climate change's causes and impacts. The research gives a clearer picture of the threats we already face and explores what's to come if...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

