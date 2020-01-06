Articles

Faced with Forced Relocation, the People of One Philippine City Designed Their Own Climate-resilient Neighborhood Pasig City, Philippines. Photo by P199/Wikimedia Commons In Pasig City, Philippines, southeast of Manila, there's an apartment complex with whitewashed walls and colorful trim. It's an unassuming set of buildings, but a globally important one. The Manggahan Low Rise Building Project is a climate-resilient building, meant to withstand the flooding and sea...

