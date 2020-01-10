The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chromatin organizes itself into 3D 'forests' in single cells

Scientists are increasingly interested in the function of chromatin -- a mix of DNA and protein within chromosomes -- and its role in disease. Using mathematical modeling and optical imaging they developed themselves, researchers now have discovered how chromatin folds at the single-cell level. They found it folds into a variety of tree-like domains spaced along a chromatin backbone. These small and large areas are like a mixed forest of trees growing from the forest floor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200110155251.htm

