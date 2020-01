Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 21:54 Hits: 0

The numbers coming out of Australia’s bushfires are jarring. Our graphics team helps to bring the scale into focus.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0109/800-million-animals-26-million-acres.-Australia-s-tragedy-in-numbers?icid=rss