Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Arrested at Jane Fonda's Final Weekly Climate Protest in DC

Every Friday for the last seven weeks, actress and activist Jane Fonda has held a rally and act of civil disobedience in front of the U.S. Capitol, calling for action on climate change. Each week she's been joined by different celebrities, journalists, and activists. Previous weeks have seen actors such as Law & Order's Sam Waterston, Fonda's co-star in Grace and Frankie, Lily Tomin, and Lincoln's Sally Field, to name a few. 

This final week in Washington, D.C. did not see Fonda get arrested like five of the previous weeks. In her stead, West Wing's Martin Sheen and Joker's Joaquin Phoenix were arrested and ticketed in an act of civil disobedience alongside hundreds of other activists. 

Jane Fonda
Washington DC
civil disobedience
FireDrillFridays
Naomi Klein

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/10/joaquin-phoenix-martin-sheen-arrested-jane-fonda-firedrillfriday-climate-protest-dc

