The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

4 Things to Know About Australia’s Wildfires and Their Impacts on Forests

Category: Climate Hits: 4

4 Things to Know About Australia’s Wildfires and Their Impacts on Forests Comments|Add Comment|PrintAustralia bush fires, 2019. Photo by Ash Hogan/Flickr Australia’s bush fires are the worst in the country’s recorded history. Already, millions of acres have burned, creating dangerous levels of air pollution, displacing nearly 90,000 people and killing a billion animals. Global Forest Watch Fires sheds light on what’s happening in Australia and the impacts fires could have: 1) Australia’s fires...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/4TlLQI-VUso/4-things-know-about-australia-s-wildfires-and-their-impacts-forests

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version