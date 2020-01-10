The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

10 Big Changes for Forests Over the Last Decade

Category: Climate Hits: 5

10 Big Changes for Forests Over the Last Decade Comments|Add Comment|PrintA lot changed for the world's forests over the 2010s, but much remains to be done. Photo by flickrfavorites/Flickr. The last decade was pivotal for the world's forests. The 2010s saw the rise of unprecedented new commitments — from governments and the private sector alike — to bring deforestation to heel. The UN REDD+ framework, the New York Declaration on Forests and the Sustainable Development Goals set out ambitious...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
10 Big Changes for Forests Over the Last Decade10 Big Changes for Forests Over the Last Decade10 Big Changes for Forests Over the Last Decade10 Big Changes for Forests Over the Last Decade10 Big Changes for Forests Over the Last Decade

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/zTJnTOYlBPE/10-big-changes-forests-over-last-decade

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version