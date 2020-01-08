Fish species benefit from marine protection to varying extents

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020

Marine protected areas reduce fish mortality by limiting harvesting and reducing habitat destruction. They are often designed and implemented to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable fisheries. New research shows these conservation efforts lead not only to an increase in the total number of fishes (individuals) in general. Protected areas in the northern Mediterranean Sea also harbor a higher number of common fish species, and significant positive network effects accumulate between individual reserves.

