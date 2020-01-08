The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fish species benefit from marine protection to varying extents

Marine protected areas reduce fish mortality by limiting harvesting and reducing habitat destruction. They are often designed and implemented to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable fisheries. New research shows these conservation efforts lead not only to an increase in the total number of fishes (individuals) in general. Protected areas in the northern Mediterranean Sea also harbor a higher number of common fish species, and significant positive network effects accumulate between individual reserves.

