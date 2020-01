Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020

Corals depend on their symbiotic relationships with the algae that they host. But how do they keep algal population growth in check? The answer to this fundamental question could help reefs survive in a changing climate. New work indicates how sea anemones, which are closely related to coral, control the size of the algal populations that reside within their tissue.

