Louisiana Landowners Appeal Bayou Bridge Pipeline's Right to Seize Their Land After Trespassing

A Louisiana appeals court heard oral arguments Wednesday, January 8 in a case brought by Louisiana landowners against the Bayou Bridge Pipeline Company that illegally trespassed and began pipeline construction without landowners’ consent.

Attorneys for the landowners are asking the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court decision granting the pipeline company’s eminent domain right to seize the land. That granting of expropriation was made despite a finding that the company had unlawfully entered and damaged the land.

Bayou Bridge pipeline
eminent domain
Louisiana
Energy Transfer Partners
energy transfer

