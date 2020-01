Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 15:47 Hits: 0

Until recently, Stemphylium leaf blight has been considered a minor foliar disease as it has not done much damage in New York since the early 1990s. However, onion growers in New York have recently seen an increase in the dieback of their crops, and scientists were surprised to discover that SLB was the cause.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191230104753.htm