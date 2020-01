Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 19:34 Hits: 2

Searched for and found: climate researchers can now detect the fingerprint of global warming in daily weather observations at the global scale. They are thus amending a long-established paradigm: weather is not climate -- but climate change can now be detected in daily weather.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200102143429.htm