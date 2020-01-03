The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Comment: Thanks to the Climate Crisis, We're Now in the Roaring Twenties

By Martin Bush. Reposted with permission from ClimateZone.org

The next decade will be noisy as hell. As more intense wildfires blaze across every continent except Antarctica, the sound of the planet burning will only get louder.

Climate scientists are looking back over the last decade, collating the data, and reviewing the numbers. Every single one of the most important metrics are signaling a worsening situation. It’s common knowledge that emissions of the carbon gases continue to increase and that this is driving up global temperatures, but the intensifying impact of heat waves and wildfires is starting to overwhelm governments’ capacity to keep these disasters under control.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/02/climate-crisis-australia-fires-roaring-twenties

