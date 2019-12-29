Comedy Can Help Us Tackle The Climate Crisis – Here's How

Category: Climate Hits: 3
By Birte Loschenkohl, University of EssexSociety’s defining issues are rarely presented as raw facts and stats, and climate change is no exception. From the performance of funerals for lost speciesand glaciers to the claim that the best we can do is adapt to impending catastrophe, climate change is often narrated like a classic Greek tragedy. Errors in human judgement set off a chain of events that once in motion inevitably bring extreme suffering, and a powerful sense of helplessness to change what we know is coming.
