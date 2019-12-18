The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We're Underestimating How Many People Lack Sanitation Services—and Ignoring the Best Solution for Many Cities

Category: Climate Hits: 0

We're Underestimating How Many People Lack Sanitation Services—and Ignoring the Best Solution for Many Cities Comments|Add Comment|PrintPolluter waterways carry impacts of poor sanitation citywide. Photo by SusanA Secretariat/Flickr In the urban neighborhood known as Kosovo Village in Nairobi, Kenya, 95% of residents defecate in communal or shared facilities where untreated human waste drains directly into a nearby river. During a storm, fetid and polluted waters flood the riverbanks,...

