Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 18:28 Hits: 0

ADVISORY: WRI’s Stories to Watch 2020 WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 20, 2019)–Join us for the World Resources Institute's Stories to Watch 2020 on Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 a.m. at WRI’s D.C. office. Dr. Andrew Steer, president & CEO, will share insights on major moments and key players in the year ahead that will shape global trends in the economy, climate, environment, politics and more. The past year saw the rise of youth activists and other voices calling for climate action, and...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/kDOjMwO0pnI/advisory-wri-s-stories-watch-2020