Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 18:57 Hits: 0

6 Ways the Climate Changed Over the Past Decade Comments|Add Comment|PrintGlacial melt has accelerated over the past three decades. Photo by Brocken Inaglory/Wikimedia Commons Most scientific reports on climate look at changes that have occurred since the pre-industrial era, or since record-keeping began. But even looking back at the past decade, it’s clear that our world today is very different from the world of 2010. Analyzing data on greenhouse gas (GHGs) concentrations, temperature rise,...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/Z8pxnQFs88I/6-ways-climate-changed-over-past-decade