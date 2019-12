Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 17:28 Hits: 0

A team of researchers created a first-of-its-kind computer model that tracks where sea turtle hatchlings go after they leave Florida's shores, giving scientists a new tool to figure out where young turtles spend their 'lost years.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223122833.htm