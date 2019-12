Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 21:23 Hits: 0

The Earth's inner core is hot, under immense pressure and 'snow'-capped, according to new research that could help scientists better understand forces that affect the entire planet. The snow is made of tiny particles of iron that fall from the molten outer core and pile on top of the inner core.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219162350.htm