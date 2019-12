Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 17:28 Hits: 2

Scientists have created thin films made from barium zirconium sulfide (BaZrS3) and confirmed that the materials have alluring electronic and optical properties predicted by theorists. The films combine exceptionally strong light absorption with good charge transport -- qualities that make them ideal for applications such as photovoltaics and LEDs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223122810.htm