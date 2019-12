Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 20:34 Hits: 0

Currently, the detection of food poison outbreaks caused by bacteria takes a long time and is expensive, but this does not have to be the case in the future. Researchers have found a method for the precise identification of bacteria in just a few hours on a mobile-phone-sized device that costs about 200 times less than alternative approaches.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191218153450.htm