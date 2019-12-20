A step closer to understanding evolution -- mitochondrial division conserved across species

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 14:54 Hits: 0

A group of scientists showed for the first time that in red algae, an enzyme that is usually involved in cell division also plays a role in replication of mitochondria -- a crucial cell organelle. Moreover, they discovered a similar mechanism in human cells, leading them to believe that the process by which mitochondria replicate is similar across all eukaryotic species -- from simple to complex organisms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220095441.htm