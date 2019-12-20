The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ecological impacts of palm stearin spill to the coastal ecosystem

In August 2017, a marine accident occurred in the Pearl River Estuary where a cargo vessel accidentally released about 1,000 tons of palm stearin into the sea, where over 200 tons reached the southwest coasts of Hong Kong. Subsequently a research team launched an 18-month investigation on the degradation, bioaccumulation, and toxicity of the palm stearin through bother field- and laboratory-based investigations.

