Could every country have a Green New Deal? Report charts paths for 143 countries

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 20:05 Hits: 1

Researchers offer an updated vision of the steps that 143 countries around the world can take to attain 100% clean, renewable energy by the year 2050. The new roadmaps project that transitioning to clean, renewable energy could reduce worldwide energy needs by 57%, create 28.6 million more jobs than are lost, and reduce energy, health, and climate costs by 91% compared with a business-as-usual analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220150545.htm