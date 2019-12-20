The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Could every country have a Green New Deal? Report charts paths for 143 countries

Researchers offer an updated vision of the steps that 143 countries around the world can take to attain 100% clean, renewable energy by the year 2050. The new roadmaps project that transitioning to clean, renewable energy could reduce worldwide energy needs by 57%, create 28.6 million more jobs than are lost, and reduce energy, health, and climate costs by 91% compared with a business-as-usual analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220150545.htm

