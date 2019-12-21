The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Automakers Accelerating Climate Change, Failing to Put the Brakes on Emissions

Automakers are failing to drive a rapid shift towards low-carbon transport, according to a new analysisindicating that the industry is not aligned with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming below 2 degrees C.

That study, released earlier this month by CDP and the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA), looked at 25 leading auto manufacturers and graded each company on its overall alignment with the transition to a low-carbon economy. No company managed to score an “A” grade, and most of the manufacturers continue to produce fleets made almost entirely of gasoline-powered vehicles. 

