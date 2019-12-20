The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

As Fracking Companies Face Bankruptcy, US Regulators Enable Firms to Duck Cleanup Costs

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Read time: 9 mins

In over their heads with debt, U.S. shale oil and gas firms are now moving from a boom in fracking to a boom in bankruptcies. This trend of failing finances has the potential for the U.S. public, both at the state and federal levels, to be left on the hook for paying to properly shut down and clean up even more drilling sites.

Expect these companies to try reducing their debt through the process of bankruptcy and, like the coal industry, attempting to get out of environmental and employee-related financial obligations. 

Tags: 
oil and gas cleanup
well bonding
EP Energy
Eagle Ford Shale
fracking finances
bankruptcies
Independent Petroleum Association of America

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2019/12/20/fracking-oil-gas-bankruptcies-cleanup-costs-regulators

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version