Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 14:18 Hits: 6

2019 Was a Watershed Year for Clean Energy Commitments from U.S. States and Utilities Comments|Add Comment|PrintOregon wind farm. Photo by Steve Wilson/Wikimedia Commons td { padding:10px; border-right:1px solid white; vertical-align: middle; } td { padding-left:10px; padding-top:8px; padding-bottom:8px; border: none; } tr:nth-child(odd) {background: #fff;} tr:nth-child(even) {background: rgb(255,228,175);} @media screen and (min-width: 800px){ .energy-table{ width: calc(50% - 25px); float:...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/ohGrPc-0Ffw/2019-was-watershed-year-clean-energy-commitments-us-states-and-utilities