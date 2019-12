Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 19:26 Hits: 2

When controlling mosquitoes that spread malaria, gene drives, which force genetic changes to proliferate in a population, are faster and more efficient than simply releasing mosquitoes that are immune to the parasite, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219142646.htm