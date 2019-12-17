The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Energy Analysts Deliver More Bad News for US Fracking Industry's Business Model

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Read time: 7 mins

This month, the energy consulting firm Wood MacKenzie gave an online presentation that basically debunked the whole business model of the shale industry.

In this webinar, which explored the declining production rates of oil wells in the Permian region, research director Ben Shattuck noted how it was impossible to accurately forecast how much oil a shale play held based on estimates from existing wells.

Over the years of us doing this, as analysts, we’ve learned that you really have to do it well by well,” Shattuck explained of analyzing well performance. “You cannot take anything for granted.”

Tags: 
fracking
frack finances
child wells
Permian Basin
Aubrey McClendon
Wood Mackenzie
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)
David Hughes

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2019/12/17/us-fracking-shale-wood-mackenzie-child-wells

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version