RELEASE: Safe, Affordable Sanitation a Pipe Dream for Too Many Households in Global South

RELEASE: Safe, Affordable Sanitation a Pipe Dream for Too Many Households in Global South New research finds nearly two-thirds of sewage and human waste in 15 major cities is unsafely managed, worsening urban sanitation crisis WASHINGTON (December 18, 2019)—The number of urban residents who lack safely managed sanitation services has increased from 1.9 billion in 2000 to 2.3 billion in 2015, costing $223 billion a year globally in health costs and lost productivity and wages. According to new...

