RELEASE: Wanjira Mathai Named WRI’s Regional Director for Africa

Category: Climate Hits: 5RELEASE: Wanjira Mathai Named WRI’s Regional Director for Africa WASHINGTON (December 16, 2019) — World Resources Institute (WRI) is pleased to name Wanjira Mathai as the Regional Director for Africa, and Vice President. In this role, Mathai will be responsible for the design and implementation of WRI’s Africa overall strategy. She will lead WRI’s growing portfolio across the continent, building on projects and initiatives in over 20 countries. She will lead WRI’s work in its regional hub in...
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/8isHr92tuZE/release-wanjira-mathai-named-wri-s-regional-director-africa