Category: Climate Published on Monday, 16 December 2019

A team found that tiny hair-like structures, called nanofibrils, grown by aquatic bacterium Leptothrix cholodnii are essential for surface attachment and the formation of long bacterial filaments. These nanofibrils also trap free metals, making the bacteria prime candidates for use in the bioremediation and extraction of heavy and precious metals from aquatic environments.

