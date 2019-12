Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 17:24 Hits: 3

Artificial Intelligence may be just the thing to accelerate spray-on solar cell technology, which could revolutionize how consumers use energy. A research team has used Machine Learning, aka Artificial Intelligence to optimize the materials used to make perovskite solar cells (PSC). The Organic-Inorganic halide perovskites material used in PSC converts photovoltaic power into consumable energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191216122415.htm