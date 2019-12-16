The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Public Comments Reveal Big Oil and Koch-backed Opposition to Minnesota's Clean Car Standards

As Minnesota begins the rulemaking process to adopt a pair of clean car standards, citizens and organizations weighed in with their comments and concerns, through an official Request for Comments portal.

A DeSmog analysis found that a majority of the hundreds of comments received were supportive of the initiative, which aims to reduce the state’s transportation-sector emissions.

However, opposing comments also poured in from industry groups and citizens borrowing a script provided by a right-wing think tank tied to the petrochemical billionaire Koch network. 

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2019/12/16/public-comments-oil-koch-minnesota-car-standards

